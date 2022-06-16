‘Westworld’ Season 4 Official Trailer Revealed

- Share this article on Facebook
HBO’s official trailer for season four of Westworld features plenty of foreboding androids and existential anxiety.
The return of the acclaimed sci-fi drama marks the end of a two-year wait for new episodes of the series which chronicles an android uprising that started at an adult theme park and has since spilled over into the real world.
The fourth season is simply described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”
Returning cast include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan. Westworld is from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.
The eight-episode fourth season gets underway Sunday, June 26.
