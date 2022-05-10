‘Westworld’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Revealed

Westworld is, at last, ready to come back online.

The long-awaited fourth season of HBO’s dystopian sci-fi drama now has a creepy teaser trailer and a premiere date.

Below is a first look at the lavish-looking new season, with a trailer set to Lou Reed’s classic “Perfect Day,” and some footage that suggests there might be some bugs in the system.

Westworld will return Sunday, June 26. The announcement is unusual as HBO typically announces its dramas many months in advance. Still, it’s been a long wait for fans, who last saw the series — which follows a humanoid robot uprising — in May, 2020.

The fourth season is simply described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

Returning cast include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan. Westworld is from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.