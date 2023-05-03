‘The Talk’ Goes Dark, Other Daytime Talk Shows Stay On as Writers Strike

While late night television will be a sea of reruns as shows shut down in the wake of a writers strike, the daytime landscape won’t be altered as much.

That’s in part because, as members of the Writers Guild of America took to picket lines Tuesday, several daytime talk shows don’t employ WGA scribes. One big exception is CBS’ The Talk, which will stop production during the strike.

Both ABC’s The View and Disney’s syndicated Live With Kelly and Mark aired as usual Tuesday, hours after the WGA called its first work stoppage since 2007. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that The View is largely unscripted, and while “a couple” of writers on the show are affected, no one else on staff will do their work during the strike.

Live With Kelly and Ryan is also unaffected by the strike, as is the syndicated Tamron Hall (both The View and Hall’s show are produced by ABC News).

The Talk, which does staff WGA writers, is going dark during the strike. The show has a batch of previously taped original episodes that will air this week and part of next week, but it will be in repeats after that.

NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show also has guild writers — but tapes episodes in advance and thus has a bank of shows on which to draw. The Drew Barrymore Show, distributed by CBS Media Ventures, has wrapped production on its season.

The WGA called the strike Monday night, the day its contract expired, after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing studios and streamers, failed. The union is asking media companies for, among other items, increased residuals for streaming programs, more transparency about streaming audiences, minimum staffing levels for writers rooms and regulations on the use of artificial intelligence in writing.