What to Expect From ‘House of the Dragon’ and Netflix’s Future: ‘TV’s Top 5’ Podcast

Welcome to the 178th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.
Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).
This week, we’re joined by THR’s Alex Weprin and James Hibberd to break down Netflix earnings and what to expect from House of the Dragon, respectively.
Here’s how the episode plays out:
1. Headlines
This week, we take a look at the latest on broadcast pilot season and get into the early news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con.
Related Stories
2. Netflix Q2 earnings
The streaming giant has posted back-to-back quarters with subscriber losses for the first time in a decade. THR media and business writer Alex Weprin joins us to break down the results and Wall Street’s response, as well as examine the streamer’s spending going forward and what we know — so far — about its ad-supported tier.
3. Desus & Mero’s fate
It’s a sad and unexpected ending for the Showtime late-night show as Dan breaks down what we know about the duo’s split and how that led to the show’s demise.
4. Dragon season
THR’s resident Westeros expert James Hibberd joins us to go inside his excellent cover story as he spills details from the show’s set and opens up about the future of the franchise.
5. Critic’s Corner
As usual, we wrap with Dan’s look at what to watch (or skip) this weekend. In this episode, he weighs in on HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t and The Last Movie Stars.
Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.
