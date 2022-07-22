What to Expect From ‘House of the Dragon’ and Netflix’s Future: ‘TV’s Top 5’ Podcast

Welcome to the 178th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

This week, we’re joined by THR’s Alex Weprin and James Hibberd to break down Netflix earnings and what to expect from House of the Dragon, respectively.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

This week, we take a look at the latest on broadcast pilot season and get into the early news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con.

2. Netflix Q2 earnings

The streaming giant has posted back-to-back quarters with subscriber losses for the first time in a decade. THR media and business writer Alex Weprin joins us to break down the results and Wall Street’s response, as well as examine the streamer’s spending going forward and what we know — so far — about its ad-supported tier.

3. Desus & Mero’s fate

It’s a sad and unexpected ending for the Showtime late-night show as Dan breaks down what we know about the duo’s split and how that led to the show’s demise.

4. Dragon season

THR’s resident Westeros expert James Hibberd joins us to go inside his excellent cover story as he spills details from the show’s set and opens up about the future of the franchise.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we wrap with Dan’s look at what to watch (or skip) this weekend. In this episode, he weighs in on HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t and The Last Movie Stars.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.


