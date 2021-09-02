This Week in TV: ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ ‘Money Heist,’ College Football

The run-up to the fall TV glut begins this week, with high-profile cable and streaming premieres — including the third installment of FX’s American Crime Story — on tap for Sept. 2-8. The fall sports calendar also begins in earnest with a big weekend of college football.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Impeachment: American Crime Story tells the story of Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, but the former president (played by Clive Owen) isn’t the central figure in the story. The third season of the anthology series focuses on three women who were crucial to the story but marginalized or villainized at the time: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

The reframing of the story is in itself significant, writes THR critic Angie Han, but “for all the sympathy the series lavishes on their ordeals throughout the scandal, it seems rather less curious about who they were outside it.” The season premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday on FX.

Also on cable …

What We Do in the Shadows awakes for its third season at 10 p.m. Thursday on FX. Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (9 p.m. Friday, Showtime) examines the career, influence and troubles of the funk musician. Billions resumes its long-delayed fifth season at 9 p.m. Sunday on Showtime. Robot Chicken returns to Adult Swim at midnight Monday and will run Monday-Thursday for three weeks. Season six of Queen Sugar debuts at 8 p.m. Tuesday on OWN.

On streaming …

Final season: One of Netflix’s most popular international series, Money Heist, begins its fifth and last season Friday. The twisty Spanish series will air in two five-episode batches (the second is set for December); Friday’s episodes pick up from the end of season four, with the gang trying to complete a job at the Bank of Spain.

Also: Animated spy comedy Q-Force (Thursday, Netflix) stars Sean Hayes and Wanda Sykes. A.P. Bio (Thursday, Peacock) is back in class for season four. The D’Amelio Show (Friday, Hulu) follows the social media-star family. Jojo Siwa stars in Paramount+’s movie The J Team (Friday).

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Monday, Netflix) will follow the lead-up to an all-civilian launch on Sept. 15. Days of Our Lives enters the streaming world with miniseries Beyond Salem, with daily episodes beginning Monday on Peacock. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Wednesday, Disney+) is a remake of Doogie Howser centered on a Hawaiian medical prodigy (Peyton Elizabeth Lee). The Circle starts its third season Wednesday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Sports: After a handful of games last week, the college football season begins in earnest this weekend. There are primetime games for five straight nights starting Thursday with Ohio State facing Minnesota (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, Fox). Other marquee contests are Alabama at Miami (3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 PT Saturday, ABC), Penn State at Wisconsin (noon ET/9 a.m. PT Saturday, Fox) and Georgia at Clemson (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Saturday, ABC).

Also: Concert special CMA Summer Jam airs at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC. Masterpiece miniseries Guilt (9 p.m. Sunday, PBS) centers on two brothers trying to cover up a deadly accident. The Republic of Sarah concludes its season at 9 p.m. Monday on The CW. ABC News airs the special The Women of 9/11 at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

In case you missed it …

Heels follows the ups and downs of the owners and talent in a small-time wrestling promotion in Georgia, but the ring is as much backdrop as key setting for the family dynamics — primarily those of brothers Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) — and interpersonal squabbles at the show’s center. “Its compassion feels too big to limit to a single family,” writes Han, “and the show improves as it expands its scope.” Episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays on Starz and are available on the cable outlet’s digital platforms.