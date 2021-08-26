This Week in TV: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘The Other Two’

The tail end of August and the start of September are typically a soft time for TV premieres, and this week is no exception. The volume of shows is light. Which is not to say there’s nothing interesting on offer: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez join forces for a Hulu series, and a critically acclaimed comedy finds a new streaming home in the coming seven days.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Only Murders in the Building is an ungainly title for a show featuring, yes, a potential murder, but also the teaming of two comedy greats (Steve Martin, who also co-created the series, and Martin Short) and a scene after scene-stealing performance from Selena Gomez. The trio play residents of a stately New York apartment building and true-crime aficionados who launch their own investigation when a fellow tenant turns up dead.

The jokes are somewhat fitful, writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg, but the mystery is compelling enough to keep viewers invested, and the supporting cast (including Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nathan Lane and James Caverly) delivers in this “pleasant, fizzy trifle,” which premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

Also on streaming …

The critically loved The Other Two moves from Comedy Central to HBO Max for its second season (debuting Thursday). Season four of Family Reunion (Friday, Netflix) checks back in withe the McKellans. Hulu’s Pen15 debuts an animated special Friday to help bridge the gap between the two parts of its second season. Season two of See (Friday, Apple TV+) adds Dave Bautista to its cast. Marie Kondo’s second Netflix series, Sparking Joy, premieres Tuesday.

On broadcast …

Finale: The barn is closing. The third season finale of Making It (9 p.m. Thursday, NBC) will feature the final four makers working on their largest-scale project so far: the “shed hack,” turning a garden shed into a cozy, usable space. (A food-centric spinoff, Baking It, is slated to debut late this year).

Also: Fox’s animated comedies Housebroken and Duncanville close out their seasons at 9 p.m. Monday. PBS airs the documentary Generation 9/11, about the children of victims of the terrorist attacks.

On cable …

New: National Geographic’s 9/11: One Day in America commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks through first-person accounts of survivors and first responders. Produced in conjunction with the 9/11 National Memorial and Museum, the series premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday and will run for four consecutive nights.

Also: TLC’s unbreakable, endlessly mutable franchise rolls on with a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (8 p.m. Sunday).

In case you missed it …

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens was a low-key delight in its first season, a semiautobiographical ramble through its title star’s young adulthood alongside her easygoing dad (BD Wong) and irascible grandma (inveterate scene stealer Lori Tan Chinn). Nora has grown up (some) in season two, but the show’s charms remain intact. New episodes air at 10 p.m. Wednesdays on Comedy Central; season one streams on HBO Max.