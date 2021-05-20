This Week in TV: ‘In Treatment,’ ‘Master of None,’ Finales Aplenty

The close of the September-to-May TV season is upon us, which means a huge number of season and series finales airing on the broadcast networks, along with a sizable helping of premieres on cable and streaming outlets as the summer season kicks in. Among the later are a new version of HBO’s In Treatment, season three of Netlix’s Master of None, and a Showtime block led by The Chi.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

In Treatment first ran on HBO from 2008-10, chronicling the interactions between a therapist (Gabriel Byrne) and his patients. The critically acclaimed series returns at 9 p.m. Sunday, with Emmy winner Uzo Aduba playing the therapist. Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell and Joel Kinnaman also star.

As with the original, multiple episodes will air each week — two apiece on Sunday and Monday — with three centering on the interaction between Dr. Brooke Taylor (Aduba) and one of her clients and the fourth focused on Brooke’s own life.

Also on cable …

The six-episode COVID/zombie drama/satire The Bite, from The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, debuts Friday on Spectrum Originals. Pause With Sam Jay (9 p.m. Friday, HBO) features the comedian and SNL writer in sketches and interview segments. Showtime rolls out new seasons of The Chi (9 p.m.) and Black Monday (10 p.m.) on Sunday, leading into new comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors (10:30 p.m.). The third and final season of Mr. Inbetween premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday on FX, and Wednesday brings the final season of The Bold Type (10 p.m., Freeform).

On streaming …

Returning: After four years away, Netflix’s Master of None returns for a five-episode third season (subtitled Moments in Love) focused on the relationship between Denise (Lena Waithe), now a best-selling author, and her wife, Alicia (Naomi Ackie).

What’s striking about the season, aside from co-creator and star Aziz Ansari’s very limited on-screen presence (he co-wrote the episodes with Waithe and directed all five), is “how adult it all feels,” writes THR critic Inkoo Kang. “It derives its emotional might from exploring that transitional life phase in one’s mid- to late 30s when you’ve lived long enough to experience true failure, witness the mortality and frailty of your elders and face the absolute closure of certain possibilities.”

Also: A host of former Quibi shows are rebranded as Roku Originals and available on the Roku Channel starting Thursday. The second and final season of Special (Netflix) and new runs of Gomorrah (HBO Max) and Too Close (AMC+) also debut Thursday. Friday brings the animated Marvel’s MODOK (Hulu), YA drama Panic (Amazon), drama anthology Solos (Amazon), Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV+) and musical survey 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+).

On broadcast …

Finales: Three shows end sizable runs this week. Last Man Standing (9 p.m. Thursday) bows out for good after its third season on Fox and ninth overall. NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m. Sunday) works its last case in a seven-season tenure on CBS, and Black Lightning (9 p.m. Monday) airs its series finale on The CW. All Rise (9 p.m. Monday, CBS) also airs its final episode ever, though not by design; the show was canceled after two seasons.

Then there are the season finales (deep breath): Shark Tank (8 p.m. Friday, ABC); American Idol (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC); The Equalizer (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS); The Simpsons (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox); NCIS: Los Angeles (9 p.m. Sunday, CBS); Bob’s Burgers (9 p.m. Sunday, Fox); 911 and 911: Lone Star (8 and 9 p.m. Monday, Fox); Debris (10 p.m. Monday, NBC); NCIS (8 p.m. Tuesday, CBS); Game of Talents (8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox); The Voice (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC); FBI and FBI: Most Wanted (9 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, CBS); This Is Us (10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC); The Masked Singer (8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox); Chicago Med, Fire and PD (8, 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, NBC); SEAL Team (9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS); and SWAT (10 p.m. Wednesday, CBS).

Also: The Billboard Music Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday on NBC. A handful of summer series make their debuts as well: Duncanville (8:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox); Mental Samurai (9 p.m. Tuesday, Fox); Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid (8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, ABC); and Crime Scene Kitchen (9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox).

In case you missed it …

HBO Max’s Hacks comes from three veterans of Broad City — Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky — and centers on the relationship between a long-time Las Vegas comedian (Jean Smart) and a young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) hired to help freshen up her act. It’s “surprisingly ungenerous to its millennial character,” THR‘s Kang notes, but Smart delivers a “charmingly unpredictable performance full of sneaky barbs, naughty insouciance, aloof authority, mercurial changes in mood and sundry layers of repressed pain.” Four episodes are on HBO Max now, with the remainder of the 10-episode season rolling out weekly.