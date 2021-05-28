This Week in TV: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Kominsky Method,’ Tulsa Massacre Remembered

Summer schedules for the broadcast networks get rolling in the next week, with a half dozen shows beginning their seasons. The next seven days also brings the final season of a Netflix awards contender and several specials marking the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

America’s Got Talent arguably suffered more than most unscripted shows that had to go without audiences last year, after having to rethink much of its presentation midway through production. The NBC series will get back to its familiar look when it debuts its 16th season at 8 p.m. Tuesday, even if audiences aren’t in the mix for the early audition rounds. Near the end of the teaser below, however, you can see a theater full of people behind the judges.

Also on broadcast …

The other season and series premieres for the week are American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m. Monday, NBC), Hell’s Kitchen (8 p.m. Monday, Fox), animated comedy Housebroken (9 p.m. Monday, Fox), game show Small Fortune (10 p.m. Monday, NBC) and Lego Masters (8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox). On Monday night, PBS and CBS will both air specials about the Tulsa massacre: PBS’ Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten is set for 9 p.m., and CBS’ Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy debuts at 10 p.m.

On streaming …

Final season: It’s three and out for The Kominsky Method (Friday, Netflix), Chuck Lorre’s Emmy-nominated series about Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas), an aging actor turned acting coach. Alan Arkin, who played Sandy’s agent and friend, Norman, opted to leave the show after the second season, and his absence is written into the final run. Douglas’ Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner returns as Sandy’s ex-wife.

Also: The second half of Lucifer‘s fifth season debuts Friday on Netflix, as does Amazon’s YA drama Panic — based on a novel of the same title by Lauren Oliver — and movie Plan B, about a teenage girl’s comic odyssey to obtain the titular contraceptive.

On cable …

Finale: Who’s the killer? HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttown finishes its season at 10 p.m. Sunday, with Mare (Kate Winslet) seemingly closing in on who murdered a teenage girl at the end of the penultimate episode. But there’s likely a twist or three still to come.

Specials: Two cable outlets also explore the 1921 Tulsa massacre. Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre premieres at 10 p.m. Sunday. CNN’s Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street debuts at 9 p.m. Monday.

Movie: Based on a play by J.T. Rogers, Oslo (8 p.m. Saturday, HBO) details the back-channel negotiations that led to a 1993 peace accord between Israel and Palestine. The film (Rogers wrote the script; Bartlett Sher directed) trims a sizable amount of material from the play, but THR critic David Rooney says it’s “nonetheless an engrossing, unfailingly lucid account of a momentous political breakthrough.”

In case you missed it …

The mental-health awareness docuseries The Me You Can’t See is fronted by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and features a number of very famous people (Lady Gaga and four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan among them) detailing their struggles. Despite those rarefied names, THR critic Inkoo Kang writes that the series, and Harry in particular, delivers its message effectively: “Prince Harry is clearly eager to do the work and be seen doing it, judgment be damned.” All five episodes are streaming on Apple TV+.