‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

FX is wasting little time in solidifying the future of its critically beloved comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

The Disney-backed basic cable network has handed out a two-season renewal for the comedy series inspired by the feature film from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The pickup, which arrives more than a month before the comedy returns for its fourth season, takes the show through its fifth and sixth seasons.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

Shadows earned 10 Emmy nominations, including for comedy series, in its first two seasons. FX has been heavily promoting the third season, which wrapped in October, for Emmy consideration. Season four debuts Tuesday, July 12 with back-to-back episodes starting at 10 p.m. and a debut on Hulu the following day. The comedy is coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other international territories.

Paul Simms, Clement, Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush exec produce the series, which is overseen by FX Productions. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén star.

Shadows is part of an FX roster of scripted originals that also includes Atlanta, Breeders, Dave, Fargo, Mayans, Reservation Dogs, Snowfall, the American Stories banner, Feud and the upcoming Justified revival, among others.