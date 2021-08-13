‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Season 4 at FX, New Trailer Released

FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows'

The acclaimed horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows is getting an early renewal.

FX has ordered a fourth season of the series ahead of its third season premiere, plus the network has released the first full trailer for its upcoming season.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

The announcements were made as part of FX’s semi-annual Television Critics Association press tour event, which is being held virtually once again due to the pandemic.

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi and documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The series received 10 Emmy nominations for its first two seasons.

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows begins with the first two of the season’s 10 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 2. The fourth season will debut sometime in 2022.