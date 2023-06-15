‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Trailer Sees Guillermo Struggling With “Transformation”

- Share this article on Facebook
The trailer for the fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows reveals that Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) does get turned into a vampire, as he has so long desired, or so he thinks.
After season four ended with Guillermo offering Derek (Chris Sandiford) money for the latter to make him immortal, the trailer for the upcoming fifth season shows Derek carrying out his request and biting Guillermo’s neck. However, it seems Guillermo is not able to access his new powers.
“I thought the transformation would be overnight but it’s been 16 days. I can’t turn into a bat yet,” he says as footage plays of him jumping off the porch and saying “bat,” like Laszlo (Matt Berry) does, but nothing happens: He just hits the ground.
Related Stories
Later Laszlo encourages Guillermo to leap off the balcony inside the house, causing Guillermo to fall flat on his face.
“That’s how we all learn,” Laszlo says as Guillermo can be heard screaming in the background.
Elsewhere, the now grown-up once more Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is running for comptroller. The trailer also offers scenes of Laszlo visiting the mall while Nandor (Kayvan Novak) does some shopping of his own, trying to convince the cashier to accept his cut-out photo of Ryan Seacrest as a coupon.
The fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows is set to premiere on July 13 on FX, with the series already renewed for a sixth run.
The fourth season saw Colin Robinson rapidly aging after dying and being reborn as a baby at the end of season three. Despite the bond younger Colin develops with his surrogate dad Laszlo, once Colin finishes aging, he tells Laszlo he can’t remember anything from their time together. The past season also saw Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) opening up a vampire nightclub and Nandor bringing his dead wife back to life only to discover her endless transformations left him unsatisfied.
Watch the full trailer below.
