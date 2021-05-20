‘Wheel of Time’ Snags Early Season 2 Renewal at Amazon

Amazon will keep The Wheel of Time spinning for a second season.

The streamer has renewed the fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels. The pickup comes as production is wrapping on season one in the Czech Republic. (A premiere date for the series hasn’t been set.)

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce the series, which is set in a world where magic exists and only a select group of women are allowed to access it. Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot, Gone Girl) heads the cast.

“The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created,” said showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins. “This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And season two just keeps expanding the world we built in season one.”

Pike plays Moiraine, a member of the powerful, all-female Aes Sedai, who arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. From there, she undertakes a world-spanning journey with five young men and women — one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

“The Wheel of Time is a beloved series of fantasy novels from Robert Jordan, renowned for the rich world and diverse characters he created. The approach Rafe and his team have taken with this project is a testament to Amazon Studios commitment to deliver something special for the devoted fans around the world,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “In partnership with the team at Sony Pictures Television, we wanted our Prime Video customers to be delighted that a second season is already in the works so that they would know that the journey would continue.”

Added Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost, “From the moment we pitched the Amazon Studios team, we realized they shared the same excitement as we did about this brilliant project based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels and that we were all creating a very special and extraordinary spectacle. Receiving a second season pickup right after wrapping season one exemplifies their dedication to and belief in this series. We can’t wait for audiences globally to experience the magic that Rafe, our other talented producers, Rosamund and the rest of the cast and crew have created.”

The Wheel of Time cast also features Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Daniel Henney, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Johann Myers, Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier and Emmanuel Imani.

Jordan’s series spans 14 novels and has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. The TV adaptation has been in the works for several years; Amazon ordered it to series in 2018.

Judkins (Agents of SHIELD, Chuck) executive produces with Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz, who directed the first two episodes. Pike is a producer, and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.