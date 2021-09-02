‘Wheel of Time’: Amazon Releases Trailer for Fantasy Series

Amazon has set a premiere date and unveiled a teaser trailer for its fantasy series The Wheel of Time.

The trailer features Rosamund Pike‘s Moiraine offering voiceover narration about the magical power possessed by a select group of women in the show’s world and a series of arresting visuals from the show. The Wheel of Time is scheduled to premiere Nov. 19 on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes, then air weekly through its Dec. 24 season finale. Amazon has already picked up a second season of the show.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels. The show is set in a world where magic exists and only a select group of women are allowed to access it.

Pike heads the cast as Moiraine, a member of the powerful, all-female Aes Sedai, who arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. From there, she undertakes a world-spanning journey with five young men and women — one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Daniel Henney, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Johann Myers, Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier and Emmanuel Imani also star.

Rafe Judkins (Agents of SHIELD, Chuck) is showrunner and executive produces with Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment; Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures; Darren Lemke; Marigo Kehoe; and Uta Briesewitz, who directed the first two episodes. Pike is a producer, and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.

Watch the teaser trailer below.