Peacock Sets Date for Next-Day Streaming of NBC Shows

NBCUniversal has set the date for when Peacock will become the next-day streaming home for shows on the NBC broadcast network.
Shows including The Voice, the Chicago and Law & Order franchises and Saturday Night Live will stream on Peacock the day after they air beginning Sept. 19 — the Nielsen-designated start of the 2022-23 TV season. The shows will be available to subscribers of Peacock’s premium tiers ($4.99 a month for a plan with limited ads and $9.99 monthly for no ads).
NBCU parent Comcast announced the move in the spring after it took back next-day streaming rights for NBC series from their previous home on Hulu. Comcast is on track to divest its one-third stake in the latter, which is controlled by Disney, in 2024.
Current Bravo series are already streaming on Peacock the day after they air.
“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and direct to consumer at NBCUniversal.
Peacock stayed flat at 13 million paid subscribers in the second quarter. The service will give new subscribers a discounted one-year rate during September of $1.99 per month or $19.99 a year for the ad-light premium tier.
