White House Press Secretary Cancels ‘The View’ Appearance “Out of Respect for Striking Writers”

Karine Jean-Pierre (inset) had been set to appear on 'The View.'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre canceled a planned appearance on ABC’s The View Wednesday, citing “respect” for the Writers Guild of America members that work on the program but are currently on strike.

“Out of respect for striking writers, we pulled down our scheduled appearance on The View,” a White House official told The Hollywood Reporter. “President Biden and his entire administration sincerely hope that the writers strike gets resolved — and writers are given the fair deal they deserve — as soon as possible.”

Jean-Pierre had been scheduled to appear on Wednesday’s show, and was promoted as a guest as recently as Tuesday. Wednesday’s episode instead included an interview with And Just Like That star Kim Cattrall.

The View employs a couple of WGA writers, THR previously reported, though the show is largely unscripted, with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines discussing and debating the news of the day and interviewing guests.

The WGA has been regularly picketing the Upper West Side building where The View tapes, hoping to prevent some guests or production staff from crossing the picket line. Last week, Secret Invasion star Dermot Mulroney walked off the show toward the end of his interview segment, also in solidarity with the ongoing WGA strike.

While the White House has not been actively involved in talks related to the strike, President Biden weighed in on the matter in May while hosting a screening of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

“I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal that they deserve as soon as possible,” Biden said, drawing applause from the crowd, which included the creators of the show.

“This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us,” he added.