‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts Three More Actors

A few more actors are checking into The White Lotus season two.

The next season of HBO’s acclaimed resort-based social satire has cast Italian actors Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco in the show, which moves from Hawaii to Italy for its next stand-alone season.

Impacciatore (The Passion of the Christ) will play Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus Sicily resort. While Grannó (DOC – Nelle tue mani) is Mia and Tabasco (Luna Park) is Lucia, two local Sicilian girls who hang around the hotel.

They join a previously announced sprawling cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge (who is returning from her breakout performance as socialite Tanya McQuoid in the show’s first season), Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

Creator and director Mike White returns for season two, and is executive producer along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The White Lotus returns to HBO sometime later this year.