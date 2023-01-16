Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Meghann Fahy and Theo James Sound Off on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Theories

The actors — who played married couple Daphne and Cameron — are in agreement on some of the biggest burning questions left by Mike White's HBO series.

Meghann Fahy and Theo James in White Lotus
Meghann Fahy and Theo James as Daphne and Cameron in 'The White Lotus' season 2 Courtesy of HBO

The most elusive couple of The White Lotus has weighed in on some of the show’s outstanding theories.

Meghann Fahy and Theo James, who played married couple Daphne and Cameron, are in sync on many of the burning questions leftover after the second season of Mike White’s hit HBO series.

When appearing together on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live (below), enough time had passed since the Dec. 11 finale for the pair to offer up their firm takes on some of the biggest mysteries of the Sicily-set season, including (of course) the sexual details surrounding each of their characters cheating on one another.

Related Stories

Jennifer Coolidge
TV

Jennifer Coolidge Brings 'White Lotus' Creator to Tears in Moving Speech for Golden Globes Win

Mike White
TV

'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment"

They agree, as James has said previously, that Cameron and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) did more than kiss, and they say that Daphne and Ethan (Will Sharpe) did everything short of sex when disappearing together on the beach, a result of Cameron and Harper’s tryst.

They also definitively said the pair’s one blonde child is not Theo’s, but is instead the son of Daphne’s trainer.

“I never thought he knew,” James had shared with The Hollywood Reporter after the finale about whether he thought Cameron was aware that one of his children wasn’t biologically his. “I think he can’t know because his whole being is made up of bravado and assuming he’s the king of his small jungle. So the idea that he would be aware that he had been cuckolded might send him into spasm, although, if he has knowledge, that’s also some interesting layering.”

As for Cameron’s acceptance of Daphne’s cheating, he had summed up to THR: “The thing about Daphne is that she has a domineering husband who she deals with. They love each other, but she has to survive in that relationship. And she’s learned how to survive, which is to enjoy life.”

When speaking to host Andy Cohen, the pair also echoed White’s tease, predicting that Greg (John Gries) will see his comeuppance for the murder plot against Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). White had said that the already renewed third season could bring about justice for Tanya. (Coolidge, meanwhile, just picked up a Golden Globe for the role.)

But Fahy and James did, perhaps, put to bed the idea that season three could see the cheating foursome of friends heading to the Maldives together. “Definitely not,” said James.

Watch the White Lotus stars also weigh in on James’ prosthetic penis, Fahy almost being cast in White Lotus season one and the hottest sex scene of season two, below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad