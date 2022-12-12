TV Ratings: ‘White Lotus’ Scores Series High With Season 2 Finale

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
HBO viewers gave a strong sendoff to season two of The White Lotus.
The show’s season finale drew a series high for its first night viewership, drawing 4.1 million viewers across all platforms — including the first airing on the HBO cable channel, replays later in the night and streaming on HBO Max. That’s a 46 percent jump from the previous week’s tune-in (2.8 million), which was the previous series high.
Sunday’s episode, which revealed who the body floating in the water from the season’s opening scene belonged to, also drew more than double the audience of the season one finale of The White Lotus (1.9 million viewers on Aug. 15, 2021).
Since the beginning of the season on Oct. 30, The White Lotus has averaged 10.1 million viewers per episode, a 50 percent improvement on the season one. The first season was the big winner at the Emmys in September, taking home 10 awards including best limited or anthology series and writing and directing honors for creator Mike White.
The interest in season two also had a knock-on effect for the first installment, with viewing for season one hitting its highest level on HBO’s platforms since finale week last year. HBO has already renewed the series for a third season.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Today
Al Roker Says He Feels Strong But Recovery Has “Been a Tough Slog” After Hospitalization Due to Blood Clots
-
Awards
Golden Globes Exec Producer Jesse Collins on Host Jerrod Carmichael and How Show Will “Feel Like an Immersive Experience”
-
royals
Meghan Markle “Fed to the Wolves” in Trailer for Second Half of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Doc Series
-
-