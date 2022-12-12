TV Ratings: ‘White Lotus’ Scores Series High With Season 2 Finale

HBO viewers gave a strong sendoff to season two of The White Lotus.

The show’s season finale drew a series high for its first night viewership, drawing 4.1 million viewers across all platforms — including the first airing on the HBO cable channel, replays later in the night and streaming on HBO Max. That’s a 46 percent jump from the previous week’s tune-in (2.8 million), which was the previous series high.

Sunday’s episode, which revealed who the body floating in the water from the season’s opening scene belonged to, also drew more than double the audience of the season one finale of The White Lotus (1.9 million viewers on Aug. 15, 2021).

Since the beginning of the season on Oct. 30, The White Lotus has averaged 10.1 million viewers per episode, a 50 percent improvement on the season one. The first season was the big winner at the Emmys in September, taking home 10 awards including best limited or anthology series and writing and directing honors for creator Mike White.

The interest in season two also had a knock-on effect for the first installment, with viewing for season one hitting its highest level on HBO’s platforms since finale week last year. HBO has already renewed the series for a third season.