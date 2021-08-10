HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2 With New Cast, Location

HBO is booking a return trip to The White Lotus.

The WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network has handed out a second-season renewal for the satirical limited series from creator Mike White. The sophomore season will, however, will leave Hawaii behind and follow a different group of vacationers at a different White Lotus hotel property.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us,” said HBO exec vp programming Francesca Orsi.

The White Lotus was filmed entirely on location in Hawaii as White and his star-studded cast — Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn — filming the season in quarantine after taking over a luxury hotel during the pandemic. The goal of the production was to be able to film safely during the pandemic while helping to keep HBO’s pipeline of originals running on track after production was halted across the globe.

The series has become a social media favorite as well as a critical hit, with the series scoring an 86 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com. THR‘s chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg called the series from the Enlightened creator “[d]elightfully mean, with a heart” in his review.

The renewal news comes ahead of White Lotus‘ season one finale. The series, whose episodes are available to stream the next day on HBO Max, has achieved week over week growth on both HBO and its streaming sibling leading into Sunday’s finale.

White created the series and exec produces alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall.

HBO, in its release announcing the renewal, continues to bill The White Lotus as a limited series. This isn’t the first time that HBO has renewed a show that was envisioned as closed-ended series. The cabler previously handed out a second season pickup for limited series Big Little Lies, among others.