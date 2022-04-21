Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler, Maury Povich, William Shatner Among NATPE Honorees

Entertainment giants Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner and Amy Poehler, talk show pioneer Maury Povich and veteran producer Alex Kurtzman (Hawaii Five-O, Star Trek: Discovery) will be among the TV greats honored this year with the 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy awards at the 2022 NAPTE television market.

Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey and producer and media investor Jeff Sagansky will also be honored as 2022 Brandon Tartikoff award recipients.

The Tartikoff awards, named after Brandon Tartikoff, who as president of NBC from 1981 to 1991 revitalized the network and helped shape U.S. TV culture with a string of hit commissions, including Hill Street Blues, Family Ties, The Cosby Show, Cheers, Seinfeld and Miami Vice, are meant to recognize individuals who exhibit “extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision” in the “creation and distribution of content for the world’s traditional and digital marketplaces.”

For the first time this year the awards, normally presented as part of the NATPE television market in Miami, will be handed out at a gala ceremony on June 2 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be part of NATPE Returns, a series of events in New York, L.A. and Budapest, Hungary, where NAPTE holds a spin-off event focused on the international television market, which are meant to restart the television market, which canceled its 2021 and 2022 confabs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next NATPE Miami is scheduled for Jan. 16-23, 2023.