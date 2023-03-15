Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Using Romani Slur on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is apologizing once again for language she used on The View.

The moderator issued the apology in a video shared on The View’s Twitter account after she discussed Donald Trump’s loss of the 2020 presidential election on the air Wednesday, mentioning, “people who still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow in the election.”

The word used is considered derogatory toward people of Romani heritage.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t, and I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry,” Goldberg said in her video apology.

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

A representative for The View declined to comment to THR beyond what Goldberg said in her apology video.

A year ago, Goldberg had to issue another formal apology and faced a suspension from The View after making controversial comments about the Jewish people and the Holocaust in response to a local school board banning the graphic novel Maus by Art Spiegelman.

“I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people,” Goldberg said in her January 2022 apology.