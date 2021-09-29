Whoopi Goldberg Producing Cyber-Stalker Movie for Lifetime (Exclusive)

Whoopi Goldberg is getting back into business with Lifetime.

The EGOT winner and The View co-host will executive produce Caught in His Web, inspired by one the first “sextortion” cases in the United States. Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Alison Thornton (Dare Me), Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club) and Emma Tremblay (Supergirl) will star in the film, which is slated to premiere in 2022.

The movie marks a return to Lifetime for Goldberg, who executive produced and starred in the cabler’s movie A Day Late and a Dollar Short in 2014 and exec produced the 2000-06 drama series Strong Medicine.

Caught in His Web centers on three girls (Thornton, Baker and Tremblay) who are each tormented by a cyberbully known as Blake. After hacking into their computers and phones, the stalker coerces them to send him nude photos, harasses them and tracks them everywhere. The girls later discover they’re not alone and join together, enlisting the help of a police detective (Beauvais) to uncover Blake’s identity and end their ordeal.

Cyber Productions, Inc. is producing the film in association with Johnson Production Group. Hannah Cheesman will direct the film from a script by Danielle Iman. Goldberg executive produces with Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg, Jason Egenberg, Jack Heller, Tom Leonardis, Brendan Deneen and Scott Veltri.