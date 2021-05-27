Whoopi Goldberg to Headline Hybrid 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival

The Edinburgh TV Festival, the U.K.’s biggest event for the global TV industry, has set the fist sessions for its 2021 event, with Whoopi Goldberg unveiled as its headline star.

The Hollywood icon will discuss her life on and off screen and her experiences as a multi-award winning artist, producer, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, sharing insight and anecdotes from a career spanning four decades.

Led by its advisory chair, Amazon’s director of European originals Georgia Brown, this year’s festival — taking place Aug. 23-26 — is themed “Accelerating Change,” examining what and how change is happening in the TV business at every level. Several of the digital elements of the 2020 event — which was online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic — are also set to return for a hybrid edition, both virtually and physically.

The festival has also launched Spotlight, a reimagined take on its popular controller sessions involving the top brass from across Brit networks and some of the major streamers operating in the U.K. The Spotlight sessions will involve one-on-one sessions with Amazon’s Brown, BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore, Channel 4 director of programs Ian Katz, ITV’s director of TV Kevin Lygo, UKTV president Marcus Arthur and Channel 5’s director of programs Ben Frow.