Whoopi Goldberg Inks New 4-Year Deal to Remain on ‘The View’ (Exclusive)

Whoopi Goldberg has closed a new deal to remain as a host on ABC’s The View.

Sources say the new deal will see Goldberg remain on board for four seasons. The pact, financial details of which were not immediately available, covers the recently launched 25th season and will see her remain through season 28.

Goldberg is currently in her 15th season with The View. She co-hosts the daytime panel show’s 25th season alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

The stability comes as The View has turned to a parade of guest hosts while the show “takes a little time” to replace former co-host Meghan McCain, who announced her departure from the long-running show in July. Cindy McCain, the mother of The View‘s former lone conservative panelist, will serve as a guest host on Oct. 6. She was nominated by President Biden as an ambassador to U.N. food and agricultural programs.

Cindy McCain becomes the latest guest host on The View and joins previously announced former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice — who will appear Oct. 20 — as well as Utah Congresswoman Mia Love (who co-hosted for premiere week), former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson, and cable news regulars S.E. Cupp, Eboni K. Williams, Alyssa Farah, Mary Katharine Ham and Cameran Eubanks.

Additionally, Nicolle Wallace, who co-hosted in season 18, will join Goldberg on The View podcast Behind the Table on Oct. 5.

The View returned for season 25 on Sept. 7 after wrapping its previous season in August as the No. 1 series among daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs among total viewers.

Goldberg is repped by WME.