‘Wilderness’ Teaser Debuts Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Make Me Do (Taylor’s Version)”

Prime Video has debuted Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in its first teaser for its U.K. original series, Wilderness.
The rerecorded track from Swift’s Reputation album will serve as the opening title song for the upcoming psychological thriller starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, which is set to debut globally on Sept. 15.
The series sees Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) living a near-perfect life, with a rock-solid marriage and a relocation from their provincial hometown to New York where they can live out the glamorous new life ahead of them.
But Liv “becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams,” according to Prime Video in a play on the “Look What You Made Me Do” lyric, when the British couple’s holiday — a road trip across America through its epic National Parks proposed by Will, and something that Liv has dreamed about since she was young — becomes a nightmare. That’s because she’s discovered Will’s been having an affair with a woman named Cara (Ashley Benson).
The revelation turns Liv’s dream into something more twisted: a revenge fantasy through the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Las Vegas. While Will sees the vacation as a chance to make amends, for Liv, America’s wide open spaces offer the perfect backdrop for her rage — a series of landscapes where accidents happen all the time.
A story of heartbreak-turned-fury and revenge, the Wilderness teaser — with the help of Swift’s 2017 hit — promises a fiery, smashing relationship drama that has viewers on the edge of their seats — and Will on the edge of a cliff.
Based on B.E. Jones’ novel, Wilderness was created by Marnie Dickens, directed by So Yong Kim and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff. The series also stars Eric Balfour, Claire Rushbrook, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Morgana Van Peebles, Jonathan Keltz and Talia Balsam.
