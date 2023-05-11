Paley Museum to Host ‘Will & Grace’ Exhibit, Panel With Stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing

Will & Grace’s 25th anniversary is getting the Paley Museum treatment.

The groundbreaking NBC sitcom will be celebrated with an exhibit at the center’s New York location that will feature costumes, original props and social-media-friendly interactive installations (like Café Jacques). Programming will also include trivia challenges, screenings of classic episodes and arts and crafts activations. The exhibit, which runs June 2-9, is timed to serve as the centerpiece of Paley Museum’s Pride Month programming.

It will kick off on June 5 with a special conversation about the show, its impact and legacy that will feature the talent responsible for making it such a beloved piece of television history. The event, The Impact of Will & Grace: 25 Years Later, is set for June 5 and will feature stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing alongside co-creators and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi is on board to moderate.

“Will & Grace broke barriers and was a driving force in leading to greater LGBTQ+ representation in media,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. “The Paley Center is thrilled to celebrate the series’ milestone anniversary and showcase its profound and enduring impact on television and culture with this exclusive exhibit at the Paley Museum.”

Universal Television president Erin Underhill recalled attending the pilot taping for the show early in her career. “Although new to the industry, I could feel something magical happening onstage that night. And it wasn’t just about making people laugh or driving ratings,” said Underhill. “The series opened hearts and minds. From the hilarious script to the phenomenal cast and dedicated crew everything coalesced, and the response was phenomenal. It’s immensely rewarding to see Will & Grace’s enduring impact on television, representation and society. That’s the power of storytelling.”

Paley’s Will & Grace spotlight is curated in partnership with Universal Studio Group, and the counsel of special advisers that includes Megan Townsend, GLAAD’s senior director of entertainment research & analysis, and Steven Capsuto, media historian and author of Alternate Channels: Queer Images on 20th Century TV.

