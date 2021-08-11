Will Arnett to Narrate Toronto Maple Leafs Docuseries ‘All Or Nothing’ for Amazon

Will Arnett has been tapped to narrate the Amazon docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, as the streaming giant ramps up production of local Canadian content series.

Arnett, who voices Batman in the animated Lego feature film franchise, will host all five episodes of the Canadian Amazon Original docuseries set to premiere Oct. 1 on Prime Video. The series follows the Toronto NHL team during the 2020-21 NHL season and includes on-the-ice action and behind-the-scenes access with players, coaches and fans.

The first of the All or Nothing franchise that follows an individual NHL team will be available in over 240 countries and territories served by Amazon Prime Video. All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs comes from Amazon Studios, NHL Original Productions and Cream Films.

Steve Mayer, Ross Bernard, Kate Harrison Karman, David Brady and Steve Stern share the executive producer credits. Rob Worsoff is the series showrunner and executive producer and Corey Russell serves as producer for Cream Films.

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs joins the episodic comedy The Lake, a revival of the sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall and the comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada with host Jay Baruchel as local productions produced by Amazon Studios in Canada.