Will Packer Media, Kinetic Content to Adapt Tia Williams’ ‘Seven Days in June’ for TV

Author Tia Williams’ recent bestseller Seven Days in June is getting the adaptation treatment. Will Packer Media and Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company, have secured the rights to adapt Williams’ novel for television.

Chris Coelen, CEO of Kinetic Content along with President and Partner Melissa Myers will team up with Packer and Carolyn Newman, Head of Will Packer Media Scripted Television, to executive produce the project. Williams will also executive produce.

“Every so often I get to engage in a project that I am absolutely sure will be a game changer. This is that project,” said Packer. “Seven Days in June is provocative, timely and wildly entertaining. The sexiness, the intensity, the unashamed Blackness makes this an ideal project for us at Team Packer. Tia is so incredibly talented and Kinetic Content are such perfect partners, this is the right project for the right team at the right time!”

Seven Days in June, published by Grand Central Publishing, centers on successful erotica author Eva Mercy who unexpectedly reunites with her high school sweetheart and award-winning novelist Shane Hall — someone she hasn’t seen in fifteen years. When Eva and Shane reconnect, they’re soon left to confront their feelings and address unanswered questions from their past.

“We were blown away by Tia’s masterful storytelling on Seven Days in June and were passionate about winning the commission, which was sought after by so many in our industry,” said Meyers. “We are excited about working with Tia and the team at Will Packer to bring this beautiful and emotional love story to the screen.”

Following its June 1 publication, Seven Days in June debuted on the New York Times Best Seller Fiction list and was recently selected as a Reese’s Book Club Pick. Williams’ previous works include bestseller Accidental Diva and the YA novel Sixteen Candles and series It Chicks. Her novel, The Perfect Find is being adapted by Netflix for a feature film starring Gabrielle Union. In addition to writing, Williams has had a fifteen-year career as a beauty editor for publications such as Essence, Glamour, Teen People and Elle and is currently an Editorial Director at Estee Lauder Companies.

The adaptation of Williams’ novel is the first announced project from Kinetic Content since launching a scripted division last year. Their unscripted content has been featured on Netflix, Lifetime, ABC, among other networks, Meanwhile, Will Packer Media has produced and developed scripted programming for networks and streaming platforms such as OWN, ABC, Amazon, CBS and NBC.

Williams is represented by Cherise Fisher of Wendy Sherman Associates and Olivia Blaustein of CAA.