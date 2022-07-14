Will Packer Media Taps Sabrina Wind to Lead Scripted Development, Production

Will Packer Media has a new person leading its scripted TV efforts.

Producer Sabrina Wind has joined the company as head of scripted television and production. She’ll be in charge of developing and producing Will Packer Media’s TV projects and working with creators and producers. She’ll report to the company’s president, Alix Baudin.

“I am beyond honored to be joining the team at Will Packer Media,” Wind said in a statement. “Will is a true force of nature in the industry, someone whose unbridled creativity, style, and business acumen have made him a powerhouse in every sense of the word. I look forward to working with Will, Alix, and the rest of the team to help bring exciting new stories and voices to audiences around the world.”

Wind founded her own production company, WindPower Entertainment, in 2019 and sold more than a dozen projects, including ABC’s drama Queens. She previously partnered with Marc Cherry at Cherry/Wind Productions, serving as an executive producer of Desperate Housewives and Lifetime’s Devious Maids during her time there. Her producing credits also include Netflix’s Firefly Lane and Muppets Now at Disney+.

“I truly believe the key to success in today’s content landscape is working with executives who have a specific understanding of audience’s tastes and a keen ability to execute on them,” said Packer. “Sabrina is that exec, and her reputation as someone who delivers is unmatched.”

Added Baudin, “Sabrina is a highly regarded creative executive with a successful track record in developing and producing great stories. We are thrilled to have Sabrina join the WPM team.”