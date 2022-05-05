David Letterman’s Netflix Talk Show Sets Will Smith, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds as Guests

Will Smith is among the next batch of stars who will appear on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, but don’t expect any confessional TV moment.

Smith’s appearance in Letterman’s hot seat was taped before he slapped and screamed profanities at Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards Awards ceremony, so Smith won’t address the fall-out around that incident.

One of Hollywood’s most popular leading men for decades, Smith during his Oscars appearance, where he won the best actor trophy, exploded after Rock made a joke referencing the baldness of Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

The fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, to debut on May 20, will also include Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds as guests. All six episodes of the latest season were filmed before March 2022.

Letterman hosts My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The executive producer credits are shared by Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media; and Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed.