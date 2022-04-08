Will ‘Winning Time’ Stick to the Showtime Era in Season 2?

Welcome to the 163rd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

Here’s how this week’s episode plays out:

1. Headlines

What a week of deal-making! New gigs for two Better Call Saul stars, Apple’s pickup spree — and epic casting — plus final season news for three well-known hits and more on the franchise frenzy.

2. Warner Bros. Discovery changes

David Zaslav reveals his executive leadership of the soon-to-be merged company and, on the content programming side, it’s largely business as usual as the Discovery CEO looks to have more of a hands-on role in the TV and film world.

3. Emmys timeline

The TV Academy revealed the timeline for this year’s Emmys, which will air on NBC on a Monday in September. In this segment, Dan and I debate who from the NBCUniversal TV world could make a good host. (Looking at you, Amber Ruffin.)

4. The future of Winning Time (and Severance)

Both spring hits earned somewhat surprising second season renewals this week. This segment explores if the HBO Lakers drama will stick with its Showtime-era focus or move on to the team’s Kobe and Shaq era after the cabler optioned another book from author Jeff Pearlman. Plus, more on the season finale of Apple’s Adam Scott workplace thriller.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan offering his reviews of what to watch in the week ahead. In this episode, he reviews AMC’s 61st Street and HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

