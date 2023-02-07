William Jackson Harper Says He Was “Big Mad” After ‘Love Life’ Was Pulled From HBO Max

William Jackson Harper is getting honest about his reaction to Love Life, the anthology series in which he starred, being canceled and entirely removed from the HBO Max platform as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent cost-cutting moves.

“I was mad, just big mad,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in which he also stars, on Monday. “You know, it’s a business and that stuff happens but hopefully it’ll find a life somewhere. But yeah, that one stung.”

Harper starred in the second season of the romantic comedy series, which followed his character Marcus Watkins’ journey of dating and falling in and out of love in New York City over the span of multiple years. Anna Kendrick starred in the first season and remained on as an executive producer of the show, which debuted as HBO Max’s first original scripted series.

It was announced in December that Love Life would not be returning and its existing episodes were pulled from the streamer as a cost-cutting measure.

Harper’s costar Jessica Williams, who played love interest Mia on the show, recently told THR at Apple TV+’s Shrinking premiere that she is “super proud of Love Life season two and what we did. I think about Marcus and Mia all the time, but I hope that people continue to see it somehow, some way. I think it’ll find a place to be. I’m really proud of that show.”

Sydney Odman contributed to this report.