William Shatner to Front Fox’s ‘Stars on Mars’ Celebrity Competition Show

Fox has ordered Stars on Mars, a space-themed celebrity competition series fronted by the legendary William Shatner.

The unscripted show, from Fremantle-owned Eureka Productions, will see celebrities leave behind their pampered earth-bound lives for life in a space station that simulates the conditions on Mars. According to the producers, the stars will live, eat and sleep under these otherworldly conditions but also have to make alliances, strategize and indulge in some skulduggery in order to be the last “celebronaut” standing.

Star Trek icon Shatner, who made an in-real-life trip to space in October 2021 with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, isn’t listed as host of Stars on Mars, but is on board to lead Mission Control. Shatner will offer support to the celebrities and no doubt words of wisdom as they attempt to complete missions and avoid the weekly elimination votes.

“Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control,” Shatner said in a statement. “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

Stars on Mars debuts on Fox on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT

The show is executive produced by Eureka’s Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha. Charles Wachter serves as executive producer and showrunner.