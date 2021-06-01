William Zabka Had Some Lousy Comic-Con Experiences Before ‘Cobra Kai’

William Zabka had some pretty brutal Comic-Con interactions before the hit series Cobra Kai came along.

The film and TV actor dropped by the WTF with Marc Maron podcast on Monday where he talked about his decades-long career, specifically playing a lot of bullies in the ’80s, highlighted by his role as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid (1984).

Zabka explained that prior to reprising his Johnny character in Cobra Kai, he and Ralph Macchio had rekindled their friendship after Pat Morita, who played the legendary Mr. Miyagi, died in 2005. They then started doing Cons together. Zabka noted that it went a lot better for Macchio than for himself for a while.

“It’s a trip,” Zabka said of getting used to the experience. “I love it now because up until [Cobra Kai] I was the table that the dads would walk up and go,’ I just want my kid to meet you. This guy was the biggest asshole. Nice to meet you.’ And they would walk away.”

He continued, with Maron in hysterics, “Now, I got people coming up and going, ‘Hey, I love you on the show. Johnny is cool now.'”

Zabka also noted that he broke the news to Martin Kove about the Netflix series while they were at a Con together. Kove, who plays John Kreese immediately wanted in, Zabka said.

Cobra Kai season 4 is anticipated to be out later this year.