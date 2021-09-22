Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Actor, Dies at 57

Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died. He was 57.

His son, Nathen Garson, shared the news of his father’s passing on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote on Instagram. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

On the HBO series Sex and the City, Garson was well known for his role as the stylish best male friend to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. He reprised his role for the spinoff films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2, and was set to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That…

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to THR. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, N.J., Garson studied theater at Wesleyan University and received a master of fine arts from Yale Drama School. He began his television career booking small roles on popular programs in the ’80s and ’90s such as Cheers, Family Ties, The X-Files, Twin Peaks, Quantum, Leap, Monk, Ally McBeal and Friends. Garson’s breakthrough role came in 1996 when he joined the cast of NYPD Blue in the role of Henry Coffield for seven episodes. In 1998, he took on what would become one of his most prominent television roles as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City.

Following his role on the Emmy-winning series that ended in 2004, Garson continued his career performing on television as conman Mozzie on USA Network’s White Collar from 2009-14. Other television roles included John from Cincinnati, Whole Way Down, Hawaii Five-O, and NYPD Blue. Most recently, he did voice work for Big Mouth and had a recurring role on Supergirl from 2019-20.

Garson also took on memorable roles in film, appearing in several projects by Peter and Bobby Farrelly including KingPin, There’s Something About Mary and Fever Pitch. His other film credits included Soapdish, Groundhog Day and Being John Malkovich.