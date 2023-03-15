‘Willow’ Canceled After Single Season on Disney+

The journey of Willow won’t continue on Disney+.

The streamer has canceled the Lucasfilm series, a sequel to the 1988 movie of the same title, after a single season. The news comes two months after the eight-episode season concluded its run.

Disney+ doesn’t provide viewing data for its programming, but Willow didn’t break into the Nielsen top 10 rankings of streaming titles during its run. The series earned mostly positive reviews from critics.

The cancellation comes during a transition period for both Lucasfilm, which is reconsidering the output of its signature Star Wars franchise, and Disney’s streaming operations. Like other companies, Disney is pulling back some on the lavish spending on streaming content; Willow’s cancellation at Disney+ follows the ends of Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in February.

Warwick Davis reprises his title role from the Ron Howard-directed film in the series. The regular cast also includes Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori.

Jonathan Kasdan, who penned the pilot episode, and Wendy Mericle served as co-showrunners on Willow. They executive produce with Howard, the film’s writer Bob Dolman (who penned the screenplay with George Lucas), Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.