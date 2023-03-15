Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Willow’ Canceled After Single Season on Disney+

The series is a sequel to the 1988 feature film starring Warwick Davis.

(L-R): Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and Elora (Ellie Bamber) in Lucasfilm's WILLOW
Warwick Davis and Ellie Bamber in 'Willow' Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The journey of Willow won’t continue on Disney+.

The streamer has canceled the Lucasfilm series, a sequel to the 1988 movie of the same title, after a single season. The news comes two months after the eight-episode season concluded its run.

Disney+ doesn’t provide viewing data for its programming, but Willow didn’t break into the Nielsen top 10 rankings of streaming titles during its run. The series earned mostly positive reviews from critics.

The cancellation comes during a transition period for both Lucasfilm, which is reconsidering the output of its signature Star Wars franchise, and Disney’s streaming operations. Like other companies, Disney is pulling back some on the lavish spending on streaming content; Willow’s cancellation at Disney+ follows the ends of Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in February.

Warwick Davis reprises his title role from the Ron Howard-directed film in the series. The regular cast also includes Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori.

Jonathan Kasdan, who penned the pilot episode, and Wendy Mericle served as co-showrunners on Willow. They executive produce with Howard, the film’s writer Bob Dolman (who penned the screenplay with George Lucas), Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad