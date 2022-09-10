New ‘Willow’ Trailer Arrives at D23 with Christian Slater Added to Cast

Lucasfilm brought Willow to D23 Saturday, with Warwick Davis and the rest of the cast in toe to show off a new trailer for the series. Actor Christian Slater was a new addition to the cast announced at the Anaheim, Calif. convention. Slater noted he was surprised by how much improv happened on the set of the Disney+ show.

Davis once again stars as Willow Ufgood, who in the 1988 Ron Howard movie was living life as an apprentice Nelwyn sorcerer. The new Disney+ series is set 20 years later, and centers on three heroes who are in search of Willow. Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori and Cailee Spaeny star in the series, which hails from co-showrunners Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle.

This November, the magic returns ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QKSU15rz2Z — Willow (@WillowOfficial) September 10, 2022

Willow is the latest Lucasfilm property to bring back a classic star. Obi-Wan Kenobi, released in late May, returned Ewan McGregor to the title role he first played in 1999. A more recent star, Diego Luna, is also set to topline Andor, a spinoff centered on his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character.

Willow debuts Nov. 30 on Disney+.