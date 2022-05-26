‘Willow’ Trailer Updates Classic Property for Disney+

Thirty-four years after Willow hit theaters, the property is back with the first trailer for a Disney+ series based on the film. The team behind the project came to Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim on Thursday to reveal the trailer and a release date of Nov. 30.

Willow is set 20 after the 1988 movie, which was directed by Ron Howard and starred Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, an apprentice Nelwyn sorcerer of the original film. The series will see three new heroes in search of Willow. Davis returns to the role, with Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori and Cailee Spaeny joining the franchise. Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle serve as co-showrunners, with The End of the F***ing World creator Jonathan Entwistle directing the pilot.

Willow was not considered a big hit upon its release, becoming a cult classic in the years since, with the new series marking a step out of the comfort zone for Lucasfilm, which to date has focused on its Star Wars streaming series for Disney+ rather than tapping other properties under its umbrella.

Davis, a beloved figure thanks to his work with Lucasfilm, noted his special relationship with the character when the series was announced.

“Many [fans] have told me they grew up with Willow and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world,” Davis said when the series was announced in late 2020. “If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise.”