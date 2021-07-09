Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Entertainment Picks Up Aztec-Inspired Fantasy ‘Aztlán’ (Exclusive)

Actor Wilmer Valderrama and his banner WV Entertainment have optioned graphic novel Aztlán for development via their overall deal with CBS Studios.

The plan is to now undertake a search for a scribe to adapt the material into a series. Valderrama will serve as executive producer while the company’s Kaitlin Saltzman will serve as co-exec producer.

Written by Eduardo Ancer, Aztlán is described as a Mesoamerican epic fantasy based on the Aztec myth of the Five Suns. Told from multiple perspectives, it follows the royals, warriors and rogues in the race to gather the Masks of the Elemental Gods and harness their powers for their competing efforts to prevent or provoke the collapse of the current world order. Carlos Fabian Villa handled the art.

The independently-published graphic novel, which also had a Kickstarter campaign, made its debut at the 2017 International Book Fair of Guadalajara, Mexico, and then sold in book and comic stores.

WV Entertainment has several shows in development, including half-hour doctors comedy The Turners at ABC and one-hour Yosemite National Park drama The Trail for CBS. Most recently the banner was behind the animated films Dog Gone Trouble and Charming that were released on Netflix.

He is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.