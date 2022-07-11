‘Winning Time’ Boss Extends HBO Overall Deal

Max Borenstein is extending his relationship with HBO.

The Winning Time co-creator and showrunner has renewed his overall deal with the premium cable network that is home to the Lakers drama. Borenstein first signed a two-year deal with HBO in 2020. His new overall is for three years, taking him through 2025.

“HBO is why I want to make TV. (I know, I know, it’s not TV, but…) For as long as I can remember, they have blazed the trail for risky storytelling on screens big and small, and working on Winning Time with Casey [Bloys], Francesca [Orsi] and their team has been the highlight of my career. I can imagine no better collaborators and no better creative home,” he said in a statement Monday.

In addition to spearheading Winning Time season two, Borenstein will also develop new projects for the Bloys-led cabler.

“Max Borenstein is an unparalleled talent who brings every fiber of his being to telling stories and shaping characters that inspire us and challenge the status quo. Getting the chance to collaborate with him over the years and across Winning Time only affirmed our eagerness to expand a deeper partnership with him now and in the years to come,” said Orsi, executive vp programming at HBO.

Borenstein’s credits include co-creating AMC anthology The Terror: Infamy, for which he was nominated for a WGA Award; and adapting and serving as co-showrunner on Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report for Fox. On the film side, Borenstein penned the screenplays for 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, the story for Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters and Godzilla v. Kong. He’s repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.