John C. Reilly Builds a Legendary Basketball Franchise in Trailer for Adam McKay’s Lakers Series ‘Winning Time’

The first trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Adam McKay’s take on the L.A. Lakers “Showtime” era, dropped on Friday.

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the 10-episode HBO series is directed and executive produced by McKay, with Max Borenstein as the scribe.

Previously titled Showtime, in honor of former owner Jerry Buss’ transformation of the basketball franchise with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at its center, the ensemble is led by John C. Reilly as Buss and newcomers Quincy Isaiah as Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Solomon Hughes as Jabbar.

The cast also includes Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Adrien Brody, Tamera Tomakili, Julianne Nicholson, Tracy Letts, Rob Morgan and Hadley Robinson.

“If you’re a human being with two eyes and a heart, this game — this industry — makes you feel good,” Reilly’s Buss announces at the top of the flashy trailer.

“What industry? Sweat socks?” Sally Field’s gravely Jessie Buss, mother and advisor to Jerry, barks back. “No. Showbiz!” he responds.

Much of the nearly three-minute first look gives a rundown of how Buss acquired the team and made his game-changing decisions (including with the help of his daughter), while also teasing Johnson’s familial origins, as well as his addition to a team full of big names amid a meteoric rise in the press.

When asked about what he thought about McKay’s take on his time with the Lakers, the real-life Johnson said he wouldn’t be watching. “I’m not looking forward to it. I’m going to leave it at that.”

In addition to Reilly, Isaiah and Hughes, Sean Patrick Small stars as Celtics legend Larry Bird, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Michael Chiklis as executive Red Auerbach and Spencer Garrett as Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn. Delante Desouza also plays Michael Cooper, while Olli Haaskivi stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knightand and Kirk Bovill is former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

Jim Hecht, Jason Shuman and Kevin Messick from McKay’s Hyperobject Industries also serve as executive producers alongside Scott Stephens and co-executive producer Rodney Barnes.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.