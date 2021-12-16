This Week in TV: ‘The Witcher,’ Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Claws’ Final Season

With the end of the year approaching and a lot of people looking toward time off for the holidays — and thus perhaps some extra time to watch a little TV — several high-profile streaming series are set to launch between Dec. 16 and 22. They include the return of The Witcher, a Yellowstone prequel, HBO Max’s Station Eleven and Emily in Paris. A couple of specials and a pair of season premieres are among the highlights on broadcast and cable.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Grab some loose change, because it’s again time to toss a coin to The Witcher. The fantasy series that became one of Netflix’s bigger shows with its first season — which debuted nearly two years ago — debuts its second season on Friday.

The first season followed three separate story lines that came together at the Battle of Sodden. Season two will pick up from there, with Geralt (recent THR cover subject Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) traveling to the fortress where Witchers are trained and the two forming something of a father-daughter relationship — while, of course, still dispatching monsters with regularity.

Also on streaming …

Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, Station Eleven (Thursday, HBO Max) follows a troupe of actors and musicians who travel the country 20 years after a devastating pandemic. MacGruber (Thursday, Peacock) brings back Will Forte’s long-running SNL character. Unscripted series Finding Magic Mike (Thursday, HBO Max) follows men who want to join the stage show in Las Vegas. One Day at a Time‘s Gloria Calderón Kellett helms romantic comedy With Love (Friday, Prime Video). Yellowstone prequel 1883, starring Sam Elliott, premieres Sunday on Paramount+. The second season of Emily in Paris debuts Wednesday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Special: The 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors will present awards to Bette Midler, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and opera singer Justino Diaz. A host of performers and fans will pay tribute to the quintet, and CBS (as it’s done for every year of the honors) will broadcast it at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Also: All of the Dogs of the Year (8 p.m. Thursday, The CW) are very good dogs. Dynasty opens its fifth season on The CW at 8 p.m. Monday. Fox’s Fantasy Island airs a two-hour holiday episode at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

On cable …

Final season: Two-plus years after it last aired, TNT’s Claws (9 p.m. Sunday) begins its final season. After running a casino in season three, Desna (Niecy Nash) and Co. are back to what they know best: Ripping off Dean Norris’ Uncle Daddy, this time by skimming Oxycontin and selling it themselves.

Also: The final installment of HBO’s Music Box documentary series, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday. Rappers commune with nature in docuseries Chillin Island (10:30 p.m. Friday, HBO).

In case you missed it …

Before the streaming era and its subsequent explosion of children’s programming, kids often had to wait for Saturday mornings to get their cartoon fixes. Saturday Night Live regular Kyle Mooney looks back at (and affectionately satirizes) that 1980s-’90s era with Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, in which he plays twin hosts of a network kids block — one of whom gets a big break and causes resentment in the others. The show is “at its best when it pays sustained and stone-faced homage to an entire viewership experience,” THR critic Daniel Fienberg writes. The show is streaming on Netflix.