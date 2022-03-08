WME’s Brandon Shaw Joins Hulu’s PR Team

Well-respected publicist Brandon Shaw is on the move.

The longtime agency executive has joined Hulu’s publicity team as a vice president, effective March 28. Shaw will be charged with managing Hulu originals PR, including executive media relations, high-level media campaigns, trade and announcement strategies. He will report to the recently elevated senior vp publicity and events Candice Ashton. Barrie Gruner serves as exec vp marketing and publicity at Hulu originals, while Shannon Ryan is president of content marketing at the streamer and general entertainment and oversees the group as part of her purview.

Shaw comes to the Disney-backed streamer after spending the past three years serving as vp corporate communications at WME, where he worked with the agency’s senior leadership to guide communication at the company. He also was involved with WME’s social impact and diversity/inclusion communications while also serving as the entertainment business and trade media contact for other Endeavor divisions. Before arriving at WME, the diehard Bruce Springsteen fan spent three years as director of corporate/executive communications at ICM Partners.

A student of the entertainment industry, Shaw is well-respected by journalists and agents alike and has a deep knowledge of its inner-workings and decisionmakers of all levels. Mentored from an early age by cult rocker John Eddie, Shaw has a passion for the media relations process and fronts a band called Brandon Shaw and the Embargoed Releases.

Before transitioning to entertainment, Shaw worked in the Obama White House as a member of the former president’s advance team handling media logistics on the road for 44 and his senior White House staff. Before that, he was an associate in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence, writing and editing on behalf of the president and vice president.