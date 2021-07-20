‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘WandaVision’ Among Shows to Earn ReFrame Stamp

A record number of television shows have earned the ReFrame Stamp, a distinction doled out to productions that have achieved gender-balanced hiring.

Among the newly-stamped shows are Bridgerton, The Handmaid’s Tale, WandaVision, Lovecraft Country, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Pose, Black-ish, Pen15, The Underground Railroad and I May Destroy You. The news was announced today by ReFrame founders Women in Film and Sundance Institute in partnership with IMDbPro.

According to the coalition, ReFrame expanded its 2020-2021 analysis from the IMDb Top 100 to the site’s Top 200 scripted shows, and for the first time, more than 50 percent of the most popular shows achieved the ReFrame Stamp. Each show was considered for the list based on its top-performing four weeks during the eligibility period — June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 — on IMDbPro’s proprietary ranking of titles, factoring in the removal of sports, news, nonfiction and reality.

Other highlights of the 200 shows analyzed included 62 women in the role of showrunner (13 of those being women of color) and 102 shows with a woman in a top-billed acting role (31 being women of color). An open application process also allows for shows outside the Top 200 to earn the distinction and this year’s roster includes Freeform’s Good Trouble and Motherland: Fort Salem; AMC’s Kevin Can F Himself, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Nos4a2; and Netflix’s Ada Twist Scientist, Ridley Jones and We the People.

“The significant increase in Stamped TV content tells us that we are beginning to see the impact of years of advocacy for more equitable hiring in Hollywood,” said ReFrame director Andria Wilson Mirza.

The ReFrame Stamp has been around since 2018 and the coalition reports its honorees annually on both the film and TV side. A full list can be found here.