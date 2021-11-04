‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ to End With Season 3 on Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return for one more round on Hulu.

The Disney-backed streamer has handed out a third and final season renewal for the scripted drama series based on the true story of the influential group. The news comes a week after season two of the series starring Ashton Sanders and Shameik Moore wrapped.

Hulu, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data. Wu-Tang has an overall 96 percent score among viewers with a 74 percent rating among critics on aggregation site RottenTomatoes.com. (There are no ratings for season two.) An episode count for season three has not yet been determined. Seasons one and two each featured 10 episodes.

The scripted drama was picked up to series in October 2018 and was co-created by The RZA and writer Alex Tse. Both exec produce alongside Method Mad and Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey.

The end of Wu-Tang comes as many scripted shows on streamers including Hulu rarely make it to a fourth season amid deals that feature a sizable jump after a third cycle. Hulu this year wrapped Aidy Bryant comedy Shrill after three seasons and the streamer has done the same for other originals including Harlots, Future Man and Runaways.

Hulu’s scripted slate includes Emmy winner The Handmaid’s Tale, Pen15, Dollface, Dopesick, The Dropout, The Girl From Plainville, This Fool, The Great, How I Met Your Father, Iron Mike, Life & Beth, Only Murders in the Building, The Orville, Ramy, Woke and Love, Victor, among others.