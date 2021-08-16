Wyatt Cenac Inks Warner Bros. Animation Overall Deal

Wyatt Cenac is diving head first into animation.

The comedian and Daily Show alum has signed a cross-studio overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Under the pact, Cenac will develop and produce animated programming at both studios for a range of audiences, including preschool, kids and adult audiences.

The overall deal extends Cenac’s relationship with WarnerMedia, for whom he previously starred in HBO docuseries Problem Areas. Cenac already has two projects in development at the studios: an animated longform movie and adult animated series. The deal also brings Cenac back to his roots as a producer as he started his career in 2002 in animation with a four-season tenure writing for Fox’s King of the Hill.

Cenac is the second overall deal for WBA and CNS, joining Looney Tunes Cartoons showrunner Pete Browngardt as both studios look to harness WarnerMedia’s deep library of franchises. “It is a huge win to have someone as funny, insightful and unique as Wyatt join us at the studios. His creative voice further expands the variety of stories we can tell, and I look forward to a great partnership,” said Sam Register, who serves as president at both WBA and CNS.

In addition to his role as a writer and correspondent on The Daily Show With jon Stewart, Cenac has had voice roles in several animated series, including The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Archer and BoJack Horseman. He also previously starred in the TBS live-action comedy People of Earth.

“All that time I spent watching cartoons instead of doing my homework is finally starting to pay off. Thank goodness (and I suppose WBA too),” Cenac said.

He’s repped by UTA, Avalon Management and attorney Jared Levine.