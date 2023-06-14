‘XO, Kitty’ Renewed at Netflix

Netflix is heading back to Seoul with Kitty Song Covey.

The streamer has ordered a second season of its rom-com series XO, Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart as the title character. The series is a spinoff of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise.

The renewal for XO, Kitty comes four weeks after the show premiered to solid viewing figures. It racked up 72 million hours of viewing worldwide in its first week, according to Netflix’s internal figures, and is at 180.15 million hours as of June 11.

The first season follows Kitty (Cathcart) as she transfers from her home in the United States to a school in Seoul to be closer to her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Minyeong Choi). She soon realizes, however, that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

The series received mostly positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter critic Angie Han praised the show’s “fresh playfulness befitting its sunny heroine.”

To All the Boys author Jenny Han created the series and is co-showrunner with Sascha Rothchild. They executive produce the show, which comes from Awesomeness Studios, along with Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.