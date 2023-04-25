‘XO, Kitty’ Trailer Sees Anna Cathcart Taking a Chance to Find Herself and Maybe Love

Kitty Song Covey is ready to take on a journey of her own to find herself, and maybe love along the way.

In a newly released trailer for XO, Kitty, a 10-episode spinoff of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty. But after watching her sister, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) find young love with Peter (Noah Centineo), she is ready for her own adventure.

Jenny Han, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author and executive producer for the film franchise, created the young adult series. She also serves as co-showrunner with Sascha Rothchild.

Although the trailer begins with Kitty wanting to move halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), she quickly realizes this next chapter is more than just about romance.

“This isn’t all about a boy,” her character says in the clip. “I’m ready to start experiencing new things. I want my own adventure.”

Kitty reminds herself that one of the reasons she wanted to go to the school was because her late mother went there. And with that, she sets out to make her own memories full of laughter, tears and of course, some complicated relationships. “They say go big or go home, right?” she adds at the end of the trailer.

John Corbett returns as Kitty’s father Dan Covey, as well as Sarayu Blue reprising her role as Dan’s partner Trina. The cast also includes Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Yunjin Kim (Jina), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

XO, Kitty debuts on Netflix May 18.