‘Y: The Last Man’s’ “Steep Decline” in Viewers Helped Fuel Cancellation at FX

FX’s decision to cancel Y: The Last Man after just a single season came as a surprise — both because one and done is not usually FX’s M.O. and because the comic book adaptation went through such a long road to make it on-air.

FX chairman John Landgraf said Thursday that he wasn’t happy about the call, but a “really steep decline” in audience over the course of the show’s run led to the cancellation. (Y: The Last Man streamed on FX’s hub on Hulu, so detailed audience information isn’t publicly available.)

“One of the key things we assess, and have assessed, is the trajectory of show across a season from the first episode to the last episode,” Landgraf told reporters during FX’s time before the Television Critics Association. “I really love it personally, I really admired all the work that went into it. But its audience decline was really, really steep.”

The viewing trend, however, likely wasn’t the only reason behind the cancellation, which happened after seven of Y’s 10 episodes had debuted. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that FX had to make a decision on the future of the series by Oct. 15, 2021, when options on the show’s cast were due to expire.

Y: The Last Man’s long, winding road to getting on-air didn’t help in that regard. FX landed rights to Brian K. Vaughan’s comic in 2015 and ordered a pilot in April 2018; the casting of Diane Lane and Barry Keoghan as Yorick, the last man alive on Earth, came later that year.

FX gave the show a series order in early 2019, but a series of creative changes — including the departure of original showrunners Michael Green and Aida Croal and several recastings, including Ben Schnetzer replacing Keoghan as Yorick — led to delays. Eliza Clark came on board as showrunner in June 2019.

The pandemic pushed the start of production back again, with cameras finally rolling in October 2020. The first set of delays led to extending the options on Lane and castmembers from the original pilot; the pandemic led to extensions for Schnetzer and other new castmembers, including Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby and Elliot Fletcher.

Ultimately, FX declined to pay $3 million to further extend options, not wanting to leave the cast in limbo. Sources told THR at the time that the decision was driven more by those considerations than by viewer data, contrary to what Landgraf told reporters Thursday. Efforts to find another home for the series didn’t pan out.