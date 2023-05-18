‘Y: The Last Man,’ ‘Willow’ Among Dozens of Shows Yanked From Disney+, Hulu

As expected, Disney is following Warner Bros. Discovery and removing under-performing titles from its streaming services in a bid to write off nearly $2 billion from its bottom line.

Scripted titles set to be removed from Hulu and Disney+ include FX’s Y: The Last Man, Pistol, Little Demon, Hulu-turned-Disney+ series Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+’s Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch, Willow and ABC-turned-Hulu comedy Maggie, as well as National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum. In all, there are more than 30 shows that will be removed starting next week from the platforms in this first round of reductions. The titles, many of which are listed below, will vanish starting May 26. Sources say the programming could be made available elsewhere, like digital sell-through platforms, etc.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy revealed last week on Disney’s earnings call that the company would be reviewing the TV series and films on its various platforms and planned to remove “certain content from streaming platforms.” McCarthy noted that Disney expects to take an impairment charge of between $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion on the content it removes.

“Well, you work on something for years, pour your heart and soul into it, as do hundreds of other artists. You make it during a global pandemic, far from home. Then it is canceled before it even has a chance to finish airing. Then, it is disappeared,” Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark wrote on Twitter after the news came out.

The Disney content removal follows a similar move by David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery, which yanked titles from HBO Max including Westworld, The Nevers, Generation, FBoy Island, Legendary, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Gordita Chronicles, Raised by Wolves and more in a bid to stop paying for under-performing library titles. The company instead licensed many of those same shows to Roku and Tubi in a series of licensing deals that helped to further monetize the programming that failed to live up to original expectations.

A list of the many Disney titles impacted follows.

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Best In Dough

Best In Snow

The Big Fib

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper By the Dozen (2022)

Clouds

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Dollface

Earth To Ned

Everything’s Trash

Fairy Tale Weddings

Foodtastic

Harmonious Live

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Little Demon

Love In The Time Of Corona

Maggie

Magic Camp

The Making Of Willow

The Mighty Ducks

More Than Robots

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One And Only Ivan

Own the Room

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Pick of the Litter

Pistol

The Premise

The Princess

The Quest

Rogue Trip

Rosaline

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super/Natural

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird But True

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Y: The Last Man